Mariah Carey jokingly asks MTV why she never won a VMA

Mariah Carey‘s trophy cases are filled with honors, including Grammys and American Music Awards, but there’s one trophy that continues to elude the “Fantasy” singer: an MTV Video Music Award.

Mariah has been nominated for seven VMAs over the course of her career, with her last nod coming in 2008 for her hit “Touch My Body,” but she failed to snag a single one. Now, she’s asking MTV directly if they have something to say to her.

The hilarious conversation came about when a fan noticed the discrepancy and tweeted, “The fact that @MariahCarey never won a VMA and still hasn’t won a Vanguard award don’t sit right with me. Get it together @MTV @vmas.”

Mariah caught wind of the remark and jokingly fired back, “Yeah.. @MTV how have I offended thee? Nary an award?” Along with a sad face emoji, she attached to her response a clip from her 1997 music video for “Honey,” which was nominated in 1998 for Best Female Video.

As of noon ET Monday, MTV hadn’t responded.

