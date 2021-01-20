Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake & more react to Biden and Harris' inauguration

Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

Singers were glued to their screens earlier today watching President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris being sworn into office — and then they hopped on social media to share their feelings about the historic event. Here’s a round-up of some of the comments:

Mariah Carey: “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning“ Psalms 30:5. Tears of joy and prayers for our nation and the entire world.”

Katy Perry retweeted a video that Harris tweeted of a video montage of her life — which the V.P. had captioned, “I’m here today because of the women who came before me” — and added a heart emoji.

Maren Morris tweeted a line from her hit “The Bones”: “The wolves came and went and we’re still standing,” and then retweeted a West Wing GIF of John Goodman saying, “You’re relieved, Mr. President.”

Ariana Grande retweeted Harris’ first tweet after the swearing-in: “Ready to Serve.”

Justin Timberlake tweeted a GIF of Harris fist-bumping Michelle Obama and wrote “This.”

Jennifer Hudson: “Today I am hopeful for great change and a positive reset. I am praying for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as they face the many challenges ahead. Thank you for spreading the mission of love and acceptance!“

Paula Abdul: “A President for ALL Americans Congratulations to Mr. President and MADAME Vice President. Let there be peace and may we all move forward TOGETHER.”

Demi Lovato tweeted “President @JoeBiden and Madame Vice President @KamalaHarris It is our time to unite, heal, and get to work.” She added, “What a historic day and evening ahead Can’t wait to perform tonight during “Celebrating America” at 8:30pm ET/PT.”

Cher: “I Realized I Hadn’t Taken an EASY Breath in 4 yrs. NOW JOE’S PRESIDENT,& I FEEL LIKE SINGING & [Dancing].”

Billy Joel and wife Alexis: “Congratulations to our new President and Vice President, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We wish you and the new administration great success in the years to come.”

Black Eyed Peas: “Our sincerest congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris!! Looking forward to this new chapter for our country!”

Kesha: “happy biden harris day!!!!! beautiful speeches, performances and finally a woman in the whitehouse with her first second gentleman. hell yeah. hope, change, love, i feel it !!!”

And even artists who aren’t American commented on the event:

Rick Astley (British): “Congratulations President Biden and Vice President Harris. So happy for you both and hopeful for the days ahead.”

Niall Horan (Irish): “The temperature has just fallen 100 degrees.”

U2‘s Bono (Irish): “As an Irishman, I’ve always believed America isn’t just a country, it’s an idea, one the whole world has a stake in. Lady Liberty’s been bruised and battered these past four years…but today her flame burns bright as we watch her torch transfer to two new leaders who will calm the waters, even while they chart a new course…Congratulations and Godspeed to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, whose history making, history-shaping achievement deserves many more moments in the sun…”

JP Saxe (Canadian) retweeted a video of poet Amanda Gorman‘s reading from the Inauguration and retweeted a written quote from the poem –“Somehow we weathered and witnessed/A nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished” — adding “This This This.”

