Mariah Carey opens up about parenting her children: “I don’t like being the bad guy”

Mariah Carey may be in Christmas mode, but she’s a mother first and foremost, and opened up in a new interview about how she keeps her 10-year-old twins grounded.

Speaking to Us Magazine, the “Fantasy” singer shared how she parents Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with her ex, Nick Cannon.

“I’m going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ There are no rules in this house… No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference,” she said.

Mariah says she can’t be the cool mom because she sometimes has to assert her authority over her little ones. “I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t, like, I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a cool mom, like, you just never are,” she declared.

The Grammy winner also said part of parenting means helping her kids appreciate their life and not take it for granted — especially the holidays.

“I feel like I need them to know that that’s a big deal, that not everybody has that,” Mariah said, adding she didn’t get to enjoy the kinds of Christmases she now puts on for her twins: “I didn’t grow up with all the gifts in the land. I kind of love making their holidays great.”

Still, that doesn’t mean her kids have lower standards when it comes to Christmas.”My daughter’s Christmas list is like 66 items and I’m not lying,” Mariah remarked. “She texted it to me. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?'”

