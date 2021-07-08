Mariah Carey settles $3M lawsuit with ex-assistant accused of blackmailing her

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Mariah Carey can officially shake off some of her legal woes. The singer has settled the $3 million lawsuit levied against her ex-assistant, Lianna “Azarian” Shakhnazarian, for alleged trying to blackmail her.

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2019, was closed out on Wednesday by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok, who simply wrote “Case settled,” Page Six reports. The terms of the settlement were not made public.

Carey, 51, accused her former assistant, who was fired in 2017, of betrayal and blackmail — claiming that Shakhnazarian secretly filmed her during personal activities and then threatened to release them if she didn’t pay her $8 million. The pop star also claimed that a non-disclosure agreement that Shakhnazarian signed when she was hired in 2015 was violated.

