Mariah Carey spontaneously pays McDonald’s employees a surprise visit

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Mariah Carey is currently enjoying the holidays in Aspen, Colorado, but she continues to spread that Christmas cheer to those who could use a little extra.

The Grammy winner shared in a video to Instagram that shows she and her 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, “took an unexpected jaunt to” a local McDonald’s to get their hands on some tasty treats off her recently launched Mariah Menu.

The video starts with Monroe disguising her voice to sound like an angry old man when shout-ordering at the drive thru. Unfortunately, the drive thru-teller wasn’t in the mood for pranks and snipped, “Ma’am, can you please just leave the store and never come back?”

As it turns out, it was a ruse to distract the employees so Mariah could sneak in through the front and surprise them. She also deployed two of her assistants to keep the cashier busy as she crept inside.

Mariah was recognized immediately — probably because she was wearing a floor-length glittering ruby dress with matching pumps and a black face mask bedazzled in rhinestones. Mariah chatted with the delighted staff and shook their hands while posing for photos.

The most adorable reaction came from the store manager, who came out to the front to see what the commotion was about and placed a hand over her chest when she realized who was standing inside her restaurant.

This “spontaneous” surprise came off the heels of Mariah celebrating her latest honor — being inducted in to Spotify’s Billions Club because her 1994 holiday smash, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has been streamed a jaw-dropping one billion times.

