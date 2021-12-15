Mariah Carey weighs in on a potential Verzuz battle with Beyoncé

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Over the years, we’ve seen titans square off against each other on the Verzuz stage, such as Chaka Khan, Bobby Brown, Earth, Wind & Fire, Brandy, Monica and many others. But is the biggest Verzuz battle of all on the horizon?

Mariah Carey was asked by E! News if she would ever go toe-to-toe with Beyoncé.. The “We Belong Together” singer tried dodge the question at first, and offered, “I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she’s done for the world and everything else.”

When asked again, Mariah declared, “I’d be disrespecting myself and I’m not going to do that, because it’s Christmas time.”

While it’s unknown when or if Mariah will accept a Verzuz invitation, she does have an opinion about naysayers who believe she takes the holidays a little too seriously. When discussing her new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas” with Khalid and Kirk Franklin, the Grammy winner remarked, “I know people are like, ‘Ah yeah, look at her making checks,’ like, whatever, Scrooges. I don’t care what you say. Honestly this is the truth. I do love the holidays.”

