Mariah Carey will have to wait until 2022 for her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

Mariah Carey was announced last year as one of the inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, but now the ceremony, originally rescheduled for 2021, has been pushed to 2022.

The 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala will now take place June 16, 2022 in New York City. It was originally set for June of 2020, and then moved to June 10, 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The better part of a year into the pandemic, safety must continue to be the priority, and isolation is key to that,” said Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers of CHIC regarding the rescheduling.

He added that the songs created by the Hall’s members “continue to make the world a better place in this continued time of uncertainty and need,” noting, “That is something I believe we can all find gratitude in. We are family, please stay safe!”

In addition to Mariah, the other inductees who’ll finally get their due that night include Eurythmics — Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart — plus members of The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller and Pharrell Williams.

By Andrea Dresdale

