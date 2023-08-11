Maroon 5 extends Las Vegas residency into 2024, releases duet version of “Middle Ground”

Mathieu Bitton

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so Maroon 5 must be pretty happening.

The band has extended their M5LV: The Residency show at Dolby Live at Park MGM into 2024. The residency, which debuted earlier this year, will conclude its 2023 performances on August 12. The new dates will be announced in the near future.

For that final 2023 Vegas show, Maroon 5 will be joined by country star Mickey Guyton to perform a duet version of their latest single, “Middle Ground.” She’s also recorded the song with Maroon 5; that version is out now.

Maroon 5 has had a pretty good track record when they team up with female artists. “Moves Like Jagger” features Christina Aguilera, “Girls Like You” features Cardi B, “What Lovers Do” features SZA and “Beautiful Mistakes” features Megan Thee Stallion.

