Maroon 5 guitarist explains why “Beautiful Mistakes” is a “good entry point” for new album ‘JORDI’

Travis Schneider

Maroon 5 will appear on tonight’s finale of The Voice, performing their latest hit “Beautiful Mistakes,” the first official single from their upcoming album JORDI. According to guitarist James Valentine, tapping that song to be the project’s first release wasn’t a unanimous decision, but he explains why they ultimately decided to go with it.

“It’s always really difficult choosing the first single, and I think there was some disagreement within the band as to what the first single should be…I think it was definitely between ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ and ‘Lost,'” says James, referring to another track on the record.

“But I think ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ was a good entry point for the record — I think it kind of has that summertime feel: nice, sorta breezy,” he explains.

But what sealed the deal, he says, was the addition of superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion to the track.

“Being able to collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion was incredible,” notes James. “And so we were really, really happy when we got her on the track, so of course, we wanted to share that with the world immediately!”

Megan is just one of several guest artists who appear on JORDI: Also making cameos are Stevie Nicks, singer, songwriter, rapper and producer blackbear, Oscar and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. and the late rappers Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle.

JORDI, named after Maroon 5’s late manager Jordan Feldstein, is out June 11.

