Maroon 5, Pink and more to be featured on Fox’s New Year’s Eve special

JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images

This New Year’s Eve, Fox is rounding up some memorable musical performances from throughout the year.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 will feature pre-taped performances from Maroon 5, Pink, Imagine Dragons and more. Eighties rocker Billy Idol, who appeared on Miley Cyrus‘ album Plastic Hearts, is also performing on the show. As previously reported, Miley is hosting her own New Year’s Eve show over on NBC with Pete Davidson.

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale will be hosting Fox’s special live from Times Square, along with special correspondent Kelly Osbourne.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 airs live Friday, December 31, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.