Maroon 5 planning to release a “special” song they’re “working on right now”

Travis Schneider

Maroon 5‘s new Las Vegas residency celebrates their impressive back catalog, but what about some new music from the “Sugar” hitmakers? Well, Adam Levine says we won’t have to wait too long.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Adam said, “We’ve got something coming. We’re working on it right now. A song, a special one.” He added, “It’s great. I think it’s one of the best things we will have put out in a long time.”

The band’s most recent album was 2021’s Jordi, featuring the hit “Beautiful Mistakes.” That song isn’t in the set list of the new residency at the Park MGM, but it’s stacked with the band’s past hits, including “Makes Me Wonder,” “Sugar,” “Maps,” “Love Somebody,” “Moves Like Jagger” and “This Love,” as well as covers of Prince‘s “I Wanna Be Your Lover” and the Bee Gees‘ “Stayin’ Alive.”

