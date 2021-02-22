Maroon 5 teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion for new song, "Beautiful Mistakes"

222/ Interscope

Maroon 5 is enlisting rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a brand new single.

The group announced Monday that the track “Beautiful Mistakes,” featuring Megan, will be dropping Wednesday, March 3 at 9 a.m. PT. It’s available to pre-save now.

Maroon 5’s previous new release was the song “Nobody’s Love” in July 2020. Last month, Adam Levine teamed up with Jason Derulo for the song, “Lifestyle.”

Megan, meanwhile, recently hopped on a remix of Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” along with Doja Cat.

By Andrea Tuccillo

