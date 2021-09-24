Marry You: Did you know Bruno Mars is available for weddings?

Francis Specker/CBS

Imagine having Bruno Mars as your wedding singer. It happened for one extremely rich couple last weekend, according to The New York Post.

Troy Brown, whose dad is the CEO of Motorola, got married to Kristin Ryan at the Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod, MA, reports the newspaper. After the dinner part of the evening, a marching bad led guests to a “secret speakeasy,” where they had to give the password “Magic,” along with keys that said “Join us in room 24.”

Of course, that was a reference to Bruno’s hit “24K Magic,” and inside the speakeasy, the Grammy-winning superstar performed for guests. We’re not sure how much Bruno got paid, but according to Scarlet Events, a luxury party planner, his fee for a private party starts at $3 million.

Bruno is currently working with singer Anderson. Paak in the duo Silk Sonic. Their debut album will arrive in early 2022.

