MAX releases "Working for the Weekend" from upcoming album, 'Colour Vision'

Deanie Chen

Ahead of the release of his album Colour Vision, MAX has released another track from the project: “Working for the Weekend.” The song was produced by “Bang” indie-poppers AJR and features Vancouver rapper bbno$.

“I’ve been friends and have toured with AJR for years. We’ve been in the trenches together and fighting for our dreams for a long time through a ton of ups and downs,”MAX says in a statement about working with the group.

“It’s been amazing to root for each other and watch each other grow, including them doing a song with me on my last album called ‘Home,’” he adds. “We wrote ‘Working For The Weekend’ together as an ode and love song to hard work.”

As for bbno$, Max says, “We went back and forth on his verse on a Saturday — when we were both supposed to be taking a day off — until it was perfect. The irony is beautiful. It’s the late nights, the early mornings, the never being able to turn it off and constantly thinking of ways to grow when you’re doing what you’re the most passionate about.”

MAX, who’s expecting his first child with his wife, Emily, will release Colour Vision on September 18. The sophomore project also features collaborations with Suga of BTS, Hayley Kiyoko, Chromeo and Quinn XCII.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.