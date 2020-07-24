MAX reveals track list for upcoming album, 'Colour Vision'

Colour Vision Records/Sony Music Entertainment

MAX has revealed the track list for his upcoming sophomore album, Colour Vision.

The album is set to feature 12 tracks, including his previously released collaborations “Missed Calls” ft. Hayley Kiyoko, “Checklist” ft. Chromeo, and current hit “Love Me Less,” ft. Quinn XCII.

MAX is also teaming up with Suga from BTS on a track called “Blueberry Eyes.” The two previously collaborated on the song “Burn It” from Suga’s latest mixtape, D-2.

Colour Vision will be released on September 18. The next single off the album, “Working for the Weekend,” is due out August 14.

Here’s the Colour Vision track list:

“Colour Vision”

“Working for the Weekend”

“Love Me Less” (ft. Quinn XCII)

“Acid Dreams”

“Circles”

“Blueberry Eyes” (ft. Suga of BTS)

“Where Am I At”

“New Life”

“Checklist” (ft. Chromeo)

“Missed Calls” (ft. Hayley Kiyoko)

“SOS”

“There Is a God”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.