MAX says he manifested his guest spot on ‘The Bachelorette’ by watching 23 seasons of the franchise

Ashley Osborn

When an actor gets hired for a role — say, playing a doctor — they usually throw themselves into research, trying to learn everything they can about medicine so they can be believable in the part. But that process ended up working in reverse for MAX when it came to his gig on The Bachelorette.

MAX will be singing his romantic new song “Butterflies” on the ABC reality show on Monday night, but it’s not like he got the booking and then tried to immerse himself in Bachelor Nation to find out what he was getting into.

As the “Lights Down Low” singer explained on Twitter, “I had never seen any

PODCAST: Win Brooke’s Bucks (07/08/21) Have a knack for trivia? Well, so does Brooke… Try to answer as many questions right as you can in 30 seconds. If you answer more correctly than Brooke, you... PODCAST: Jose's High School Love Letter One of Jose’s first crushes contacted him over Facebook and sent back to him a love letter he had written her back in the day. He brought it with him... PODCAST: Wedding Dinner Controversy One engaged couple went viral for basing their wedding guests’ meals off of the PRICE of the wedding gift they bring…It’s caused a lot of controversy online, so we brought... More Podcasts

of The Bachelor franchise. Then over lockdown, I watched a total of 23 seasons (Yes, you are reading that right).”

“I sent a video to the producers saying I loved the show and they were gracious enough to have me on to perform ‘Butterflies,'” he continues. “MANIFEST MANIFEST MANIFEST.”

Max also posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a white robe with the words “Fantasy Suite Certified” embroidered on the back. “They gave me this robe and I will treasure it forever,” he added.

Appearing on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, MAX said his favorite season was the one with Sean Lowe, because he says the one that sucked him into the franchise.

I watched 23 seasons of the Bachelor so they let me come perform finally on Monday pic.twitter.com/qAUftBqfF1 — MAX (@MAXMusic) July 8, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.