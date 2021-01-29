MAX sets pay-per-view concert for February 27

MAX will be bringing fans a pay-per-view concert next month.

Max’s Colour Vision Deluxe Experience will stream exclusively on LiveXLive on February 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $14; there are also merch bundles and VIP meet-and-greets available. All tickets include 24-hour rewatch access.

The event will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of MAX’s “Blueberry Eyes” remix that features Lil Mosey, Olivia O’Brien and BTS member Suga.

“So excited for everyone to experience this special show we created for my album Colour Vision,” MAX says in a statement. “A pleasure to give the fans and radio stations who have been so good to us something I hope they really love.”



MAX released Colour Vision last year. He and his wife Emily welcomed their first child, daughter Edie Celine, in December.

