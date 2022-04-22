Megan Thee Stallion drops “Plan B”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

After first teasing it live at Coachella last weekend, Megan Thee Stallion has officially dropped her new track, “Plan B.”

The song, which samples Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu-Tang Clan, follows up her Dua Lipa collab “Sweetest Pie.” On it, Megan celebrates her independence and raps about how she’s glad to be rid of an ex.

“Still can’t believe I used to f*** with you / Poppin’ plan Bs cos I ain’t plannin’ to be stuck with you…damn,” she raps on the biting track.

This weekend, Megan returns to the Coachella stage for week two of the festival. And on Monday, she’ll appear on CBS Mornings for an interview with Gayle King where she’ll talk about her rise to fame and open up about her late parents.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.