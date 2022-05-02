Megan Thee Stallion honored with her own day & key to the city of Houston

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Superstar Megan Thee Stallion isn’t only recognized for her music skills, the rapper also is celebrated for her humanitarian efforts, especially in her hometown of Houston.

Over the weekend, Megan, born Megan Pete, was honored with her own day and presented with a key to the city of Houston by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

According to ABC 13, Turner and several Houston City Council members proclaimed May 2 to be “Megan Thee Stallion Day,” citing Megan’s philanthropic contributions, including her donation of supplies and tablets for nursing home residents at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and her music collaboration with fellow Houston native Beyoncé on “Savage (Remix),” which benefited the food donation program Bread of Life, Inc.

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Turner said. “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

In 2021, Megan launched the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a non-profit change organization established in honor of her late parents, Joseph Pete Jr. and mother Holly Thomas.

In celebration of the special day — which coincides with her mother & grandmother’s birthday — Megan posted a series of images from the ceremony on Instagram on Sunday, thanking the mayor.

“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY 🤘🏾 and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX🔥🔥🔥 thank you Mayor@sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today 💙#htown,” Megan said.

