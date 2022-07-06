Megan Thee Stallion is well aware of Adele doing the “Under The Bridge” dance

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

If you missed Adele‘s performance in Hyde Park, you might not have caught her small nod to Megan Thee Stallion when performing “Water Under The Bridge” — but Megan did!

Basically, Adele revived a year-old meme that mashed her song with the “Body” choreography Megan performed at the American Music Awards because they are perfectly in sync. The trend took off on TikTok, with people also busting the “Savage” rapper’s dance moves while listening to Adele.

So, when the powerhouse singer took over BST Hyde Park over the weekend, Adele joined in on the trend by pantomiming Meg’s moves when belting out “Water Under the Bridge.”

While fans were sent into a frenzy, no one was more delighted than Megan. The rapper shared the video to her Instagram Stories and declared, “Hot girl Adele.” She also included a heart eyes and crying laughing emojis.

The small exchange is igniting fans’ hopes that the two combine forces to recreate an even better version of the meme or come together to collaborate on an entirely new song.

