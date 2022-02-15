Megan Thee Stallion launches new charity foundation to mark 27th birthday

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

Megan Thee Stallion has marked her 27th birthday by officially launching her new charity foundation.

According to People, the Grammy winner unveiled the Pete and Thomas Foundation — named in honor of her her parents, Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas. The foundation is focused on four key initiatives that are near and dear to the rapper’s heart — education, health and wellness, as well as housing.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan said. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

The foundation will assist struggling schools by providing scholarships to students and donating necessary supplies and resources. The nonprofit will also advocate for housing needs for the nation’s most vulnerable, such as senior citizens and single mothers, and also focus on supporting cancer care, food insecurity and mental health initiatives.

According to a press release, Megan also surprised three deserving people with financial assistance on her birthday — a cancer survivor, a student and a senior citizen.

This is the latest development in Megan’s philanthropic work. In December, she committed to opening an assisted living facility in Houston that will hire recent college graduates so they may gain the experience needed to succeed in the competitive job market.

“I’m still going to open up these assisted living facilities and I definitely want to hire new college graduates… I want to create a place where you can get experience,” she told Rolling Stone then.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.