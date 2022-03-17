Megan Thee Stallion shares hilarious behind-the-scenes video of Dua Lipa’s concert

Jason Koerner/Getty Images/

Megan The Stallion, who’s currently on tour with her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa, shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready for their pit stop in Denver.

Taking to TikTok, the self-proclaimed “biggest Chanel bag owner” said she teamed with Dua, who asked her to “pop on” some of her tour dates. Megan documented herself checking out a nearby museum before the show and noted the trippy, neon-colored decorations.

“I thought I was in Euphoria,” she cracked, referencing the hit HBO show. “I really think that this whole place is for people who do acid but I do not do drugs because dare to be different, b****!”

Meg then shuttled off to the venue and said it was “cute” how Dua prepared her green room for her. She showed off a bunch of cookies the “Levitating” hitmaker made for her arrival, which included some decorated to look like “hottie sauce” bottles and, of course, celebrated their sweet new collaboration.

Megan then shared snippets of her opening the show and later joining Dua on stage to perform “Sweetiest Pie,” as the crowd goes wild. “Dua Lipa and I killed it,” Meg declared.

Meg is set to do it all again when Dua takes her Future Nostalgia tour to Tulsa on March 17, which is tonight, and in Phoenix on March 20.

(Linked video contains uncensored profanity.)

