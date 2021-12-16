Megan Thee Stallion teams with Netflix to create all-new original content

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Megan Thee Stallion recently collected her college diploma and, now, she’s about to collect a big check from Netflix.

The “Savage” rapper has teamed with the streaming giant to create and executive-produce all-new content, including an upcoming series.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Meg said in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

It is unknown what kind of content Megan is spearheading for the streamer, but Netflix’s head of comedy, Tracey Pakosta, notes it will mark the “next chapter in her journey.”

In other news, Megan is apparently inspiring more people to seek higher education now that she’s received her bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University last week.

Dr. Monica Rasmus, the program director of TSU’s health administration department, tells TMZ that one-time dropouts of the program are now re-enrolling, and she credits Megan for inspiring them to complete their degrees. She adds the trend started in 2020, when the rapper publicly announced that she was completing her studies at TSU.

Not only that, but Dr. Rasmus says the university’s current undergrads and graduate students students are also contacting her department: Some are just curious, while others want to follow in Megan’s footsteps and secure their own degree in health administration.

As previously reported, the Grammy-winning rapper plans to open an assisted living facility in Houston, Texas, which she has said will provide more opportunities for graduates and economically support her home city.

