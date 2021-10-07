Meghan Trainor clarifies that she only did *that* with her husband that *one time*

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

The revelation that Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, have side-by-side toilets in their bathroom has people shook — but Meghan took to Twitter to attempt the clarify the situation.

As previously reported, Meghan said on Nicole Byer‘s Why Won’t You Date Me podcast that when she was doing construction on her new house, she asked the contractor to add another toilet in the master bathroom because when she and Daryl get up in the middle of the night with their baby son, Riley, sometimes they both have to pee.

At the time, Meghan said, “We’ve only pooped together twice,” but added, “We pee at the same time a lot.”

Now, on Twitter, Meghan backtracks, writing, “To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m [poop]ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi.”

Meghan does have a sense of humor about the whole thing, though: She retweeted a GIF someone sent of an old Saturday Night Live parody commercial for something called the “Love Toilet.”

To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) October 6, 2021

