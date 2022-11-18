Meghan Trainor, Ellie Goulding, Kim Petras, Latto and more to present at 2022 American Music Awards

ABC

The American Music Awards are this Sunday, and helping to announce this year’s winners will be Meghan Trainor, Kim Petras, Ellie Goulding, Latto and more.

Also helping to usher in winners will be Dan + Shay, country singer Jimmie Allen, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Melissa Etheridge, Smokey Robinson, Sabrina Carpenter, Dustin Lynch and Jessie James Decker.

On the performances side,Stevie Wonder will sing with Charlie Puth in honor of Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie. In addition, ﻿Pink ﻿will make the live television debut of “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and also pay tribute to late legend Olivia Newton-John.

Fans can also expect to watch Bebe Rexha and David Guetta perform their “I’m Good (Blue)” collab and Dove Cameron belting out her seductive hit “Boyfriend.” Other performers include Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, Anitta, GloRilla and Lil Baby.

The ceremony, hosted by ﻿Wayne Brady﻿, airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

