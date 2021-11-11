Meghan Trainor opens up about her big “parenting fail”

Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment

Meghan Trainor is a first-time mom, which means she’s still learning her fair share of painful parenting lessons. However, she hopes that by sharing her biggest parenting fail “so far,” she can spare other moms from the same embarrassment.

The Grammy winner revealed to Ellen DeGeneres‘ Mom Confessions that she and husband Daryl Sabara would take their newborn son, Riley, out on morning walks. But instead of giving the baby some fresh air and sunshine, they accidentally gave him heat rash.

“We would take him on these walks out here in California, and I would come home and he would have these little red bumps all over him,” said Trainor, 27. “I sent pictures to my pediatrician after the third day in a row, and I was like, ‘What’s going on? I rub cream on him. I don’t know what this is!'”

After finding out that Riley had heat rash, the Clash of the Cover Bands judge sheepishly admitted, “I was boiling my son on my morning walks. So, don’t do that!”

Mayo Clinic says infants can develop heat rash in hot, humid weather. However, the biggest culprit is overdressing, with the institution advising parents to dress their infants in lightweight, cool clothing when in those conditions.

Mayo Clinic says heat rashes go away on their own, but notes that cool baths or being taken out of the hot temperatures can also help.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.