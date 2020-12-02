Meghan Trainor reveals she has gestational diabetes: "It's manageable and it's okay"

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Meghan Trainor has revealed a health complication with her pregnancy.

The singer told NBC’s Today show Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, a form of high blood sugar that affects pregnant women.

“Got a little tiny bump in the road — I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it’s manageable and it’s okay. And I’m healthy and the baby’s healthy,” Meghan said. “I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat.”

The condition is typically managed with daily blood sugar monitoring, a healthy diet, exercise, and sometimes medication, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It’s nice to learn so much about food and health, and [it’s] nice to hear that so many women experienced this,” Meghan added.

Meghan had previously expressed her concern about developing the condition, as her mother, Kelli, also had gestational diabetes.

Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting a son in January.

By Andrea Tuccillo

