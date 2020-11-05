Meghan Trainor says she's been busier than ever while in lockdown

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

If you thought Meghan Trainor was having some relaxing downtime in COVID-19 lockdown, think again. While her 2020 touring plans may have been cancelled, the pregnant singer says she’s been busier than ever.

Speaking to ET Canada, Meghan says she not only recorded her entire Christmas album while stuck at home, but she’s also been filming performances and music videos for the project in advance.

“I tried to record all the performances before I got like monstrously big,” she says. “So yeah, we’re doing music videos and performances that no one’s even seen yet. And now we’re doing all the promo.”

“It’s nice that I get the luxury of being home,” she adds. “But we’re working for sure!”

Meghan’s first-ever holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, came out last Friday. She’s expecting a baby boy with husband Daryl Sabara early next year.

By Andrea Tuccillo

