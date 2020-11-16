Meghan Trainor talks "special" holiday album, being "extra-safe" while pregnant: "I barely leave my house"

Epic

Meghan Trainor‘s new holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas features contributions from her dad, her cousins and both her brothers — and she recorded it while pregnant. That’s why Meghan thinks it’s less of an album, and more of a family keepsake.

“We were like, ‘Whatever happens…this is ours,'” she tells ABC Audio. “It’s so special. We even did the photo shoot at my house and my brother took the pictures. So it was very much all of them and myself.”

And Meghan’s baby boy, due early next year, was very present during the video shoot for the album’s Earth, Wind & Fire collaboration, “Holidays.”

“I was five-and-a half months pregnant and my baby was there and he was dancin’ [in my belly]!” she laughs. “…[I]t’s so cool that he’s already in a music video like that.”

Megan’s impending motherhood makes her current partnership with Safeguard even more meaningful. She teamed with soap brand to surprise outstanding teachers via Zoom with $1,000 gift cards for school supplies, and is also part of the brand’s campaign to promote safe hand-washing for kids.

“I’m so glad they chose teachers for this because they’re really in need and struggling right now [due to the pandemic],” says Meghan. “They’re providing a bunch of hand soap and hand sanitizer and lesson plans where they’re going to help them teach their kids, ‘Here’s how you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.'”

“I feel like a lot of people are like, ‘The pandemic’s fine, it’s over.’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s not. It’s very real, still,'” she says.

“So, especially being pregnant, we’re, like, extra-safe. I barely leave my house and I’m fine with that because I’d rather be safe than risk it. It’s just not worth it.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.