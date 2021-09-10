Mel C says she’s hoping for a Spice Girls reunion on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Maarten de Boer

Will a Spice Girls reunion happen on Dancing with the Stars this season? Contestant Mel C — aka Sporty Spice — doesn’t rule it out.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the DWTS season 30 premiere on Tuesday, she was asked whether we’ll see her group mates cheering her on in the ballroom.

“It’d be rude not to, right?” she jokes.

The Spice Girls have taken the DWTS stage before — they previously performed on the show in 2007 when Scary Spice Mel B competed on season five. Mel C says she really hopes they’ll be able to do that again this season. “Should we manifest that that is gonna happen?” she says.

Either way, Mel C says the girls are supportive of her.

“They’re all super excited for me, and they’re kinda, like, ‘You’ve gotta win!'” she says. “That’s a bit of pressure, so I was like, ‘I’ll do my best.'”

