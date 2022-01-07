Merch from Justin Bieber’s collab with Tim Hortons is available now

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Justin Bieber‘s non-Canadian fans can finally get their hands on his exclusive merchandise line with Tim Hortons.

Justin, who recently partnered with the beloved coffee chain to release his Timbebs — a spin on the donut hole snacks called Timbits, has now launched an online shop filled with goodies. It appears the coffee chain expanded their market reach beyond the Canadian borders because so many non-Canadian Beliebers begged to add the official merch to their collections.

“You asked, so we made it happen,” the online store touts.

Although there is nothing edible up for grabs, fans can stock up on other delicious offerings like an exclusive beanie or tote bag. Also, for those who want to store snacks for later, there is also an official TimBiebs fanny pack that the website says it “fits it all — phone, keys, wallet, and more.”

All items retail for about $30 USD and are available for U.S. residents to purchase, but only for a limited time.

