Metro Boomin says feature in upcoming Budweiser Super Bowl ad was a “golden opportunity”

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Metro Boomin is one of many celebrities tapped to be part of this year’s Super Bowl ads. The producer will appear in the “Six Degrees of Budweiser” commercial, narrated by Kevin Bacon.

In the clip, a six-pack of the beer is passed around in different locations. Metro grabs his Budweiser while jamming to music in the studio.

“Budweiser being in St. Louis and me being born and raised in St. Louis and always representing and speaking out for [the city], I saw it as a golden opportunity,” he tells Billboard of his decision to be in the commercial. “A lot of my closest friends growing up, some of my family and everybody like … Bud’s always been around. I remember going to the Anheuser-Busch factory, we had a field trip there when I was a kid. That just goes to show you how big of an impact Budweiser has always had on the whole city, even from the original Busch Stadium.”

Metro’s placement in the Budweiser ad comes after the December release of his Heroes & Villains album. He tells Billboard he created a song that will play in the commercial and also plans to deliver a villain’s edition of his project.

“With my career, my head’s always down. I’m always working so I’m not always looking back like, ‘Oh, this album did this or this happened,’ you know?” he said. “Just like in the gym, I feel like this Super Bowl commercial is like when you start to see some gains. It’s one of them things where you can see [my] growth.”

