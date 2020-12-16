Michael Bublé thanks Billie Eilish for saying his song inspired her to write "My Future"

Billie Eilish: ABC; Michael Buble: Samir Hussein/WireImage

You might not immediately assume that Billie Eilish is a fan of Michael Bublé, but it turns out she is, and one of his biggest hits inspired her to write one of her best-known songs — a fact which Michael is thrilled about.

Speaking with BBC Radio 1, Billie explained that the inspiration for her song “My Future” was Michael’s 2009 hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.” The way Billie explained it, she found a Snapchat video of herself at age 13 or 14, sitting on her bed, “smiling and beaming,” while listening to the song.

“That song, when I was that age, I used to listen to it night and day just because it made me hopeful,” Billie explained. “I was also really depressed at the time and sad all the time, and that song made me excited for the future.”



“I sent it to my friend… and she was like, “I love this video of you because it almost looks like you’re talking about your future self, like, ‘I just haven’t met you yet, and I’m excited to meet you.” And I was like, ‘That’s so cuuute!’”

“I didn’t even think about that until after I had written the chorus of [“My Future”],” she continues. “But I knew that it was subconscious. I was totally thinking about that. It was so exactly what I was feeling and thinking and wanted to convey and wanted to say and wanted to be heard.”

This led Michael to tweet to Billie, “Hey @billieeilish I’m a huge fan. I just heard your story about ‘Haven’t Met You Yet.’ Music is a great healer and writing really helped me during some tough times. Your music inspires me and I am so touched that mine has done the same for you.”

By Andrea Dresdale

