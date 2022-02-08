Michael Jackson biopic to be distributed by Lionsgate

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nearly 13 years following the passing of Michael Jackson, a biopic about the King of Pop is coming to the big screen.

Lionsgate announced it will distribute the film now being developed by Oscar-winning producer Graham King, according to Deadline.

The movie is being co-produced by John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, and has the blessing of the Jackson family. Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, said in a statement, “Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema. As a family, we are honored to have our life story come alive on the big screen.”

Simply titled Michael, the biopic is described as “an in-depth portrayal of a complicated man who became the King of Pop. It will bring to life Jackson’s most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”

“I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I’m humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen,” says King, who won the Best Picture Oscar in 2009 for The Departed. “Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film.”

The Michael Jackson Broadway production MJ: The Musical opened February 1 in New York City. Michael’s children — Paris, Prince and Bigi, aka Blanket, attended the opening night performance, as well as TJ Jackson, son of Michael’s brother, Tito Jackson.

