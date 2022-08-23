Michael Jackson’s nephew doesn’t agree Harry Styles is “the new King of Pop”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Is Harry Styles the new king of pop? Michael Jackson‘s nephew Taj Jackson doesn’t think so.

Rolling Stone crowned the “As It Was” singer in its recent cover story, which contained the line “How the new King of Pop set the music world aflame.”

Taj, the son of Tito Jackson, took issue with the label and aired his displeasure on Twitter. “There is no new King of Pop,” he declared while retweeting the cover of Rolling Stone UK, which contained the language in question.

“You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did,” continued Taj. “Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired.”

The 49-year-old directed his disagreement at the magazine and not at the British singer. “No disrespect to @Harry_Styles,” he continued, “he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title.”

Taj’s comments were reflected by actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who also took issue with Rolling Stone. “Then they need to find a name for who Harry is in the industry. Like I said, I love the dude but there is ONE #KingOfPop and that is MJ,” the Community actress tweeted.

Other fans have argued Rolling Stone is being racist by choosing a white artist to take over a moniker originated by a Black man. Some noted the late Elvis Presley still maintains his status as the “King of Rock and Roll.”

Taj brought up the same argument and wrote in a new tweet, “This… Notice how they never crown someone ‘The new boss’ or ‘the new king.'”

Neither Rolling Stone nor Harry have responded.

Michael Jackson died of a drug overdose in 2009.

