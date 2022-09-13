Michelle Branch and The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney agree to hit pause on divorce

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller

Following last month’s announcement that Michelle Branch was splitting from her husband, Patrick Carney, of The Black Keys, Pitchfork reports that Branch and Carney have agreed to temporarily put their divorce on hold.

Pitchfork reports that according to court documents, the couple, who wed in 2019 and have two children, are going to suspend their divorce proceedings for at least six months. Furthermore, they plan to undergo counseling to “effectuate reconciliation,” and may even go back to “living together as husband and wife” while they attempt to repair their relationship.

Last month, Branch said she and Carney were breaking up after she accused him in a since-deleted tweet of cheating on her when she was home with their baby daughter, Willie. In the middle of her filing for divorce, Branch was arrested and booked for domestic assault after she slapped Carney. The case was soon dropped.

Branch’s new album, The Trouble with Fever, arrives on Friday. Because it was recorded during COVID lockdown, her only collaborator on the project was Carney.

