Miley Cyrus admits she fell off the wagon during quarantine

Courtesy Apple Music

In a lengthy interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to promote her new album, Plastic Hearts, Miley Cyrus admits that she fell off the wagon during quarantine.

“I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic, fell off,” she says. “I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time. One of the things I’ve used is ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?'”

“I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f**king sober,” she says. “I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of [intoxication]…I become very impulsive.”

“I’m very disciplined…it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f**king do it anymore, I don’t,” Miley claims.

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley talks about her relationship with her “Prisoner” duet partner, Dua Lipa.

“We have a lot of things in common, if you look at us. I would say our love for fashion, this is my number one, me and Dua both,” says Miley. “She’s probably the only person that can rival my collection of fuzzy hats. We have a love for fuzzy hats.”

“For her and I, there’s just no competition…There’s a true partnership,” Miley adds.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.