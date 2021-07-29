Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande each promote new fragrances

LUXE Brands

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande both want their fans to smell good.

Miley is starring in an ad for Gucci’s new fragrance, Flora Gorgeous Gardenia, while Ariana has launched her latest perfume, God Is a Woman, on Ulta.com.

In Miley’s ad, she sings the song “Delicious” by ‘90s pop group Shampoo as she frolics in a flower garden with kittens and poodles.

“The #FloraFantasy is being who you are,” Miley writes on Instagram. “None of us are made with just one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia!”

The scent is available on Gucci.com starting Friday and in select Gucci stores on August 1.

Ariana’s ad campaign for God Is a Woman is similarly flower-filled. It features Ari dressed in a lavender gown in a field of flowers with a massive sculpture of the perfume bottle.

The new scent — Ari’s first clean fragrance, said to be made of 91% naturally derived clean ingredients — is available now on Ulta.com and in Ulta Beauty stores on August 1.

