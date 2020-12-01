Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X team up for Amazon Music's 'Holiday Plays'

Graphic: BusinessWire

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X tonight will kick off the first installment of Amazon Music’s holiday series, Holiday Plays.

Lil Nas, who collaborated with Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, on the “Old Town Road” remix, will host the episode and start the show by performing his new single, “Holiday,” for the first time.

Miley, in her first performance since the release of her album Plastic Hearts, will sing a mix of tracks from the new album, including “Prisoner” and “Midnight Sky,” as well as a reimagined version of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” She’ll be performing inside a replica of her childhood bedroom.

“This Amazon Music special is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Miley tells People. “In creating my set, I wanted to mimic a world that showcased specific reference points of my life.”

“We all have a history and I’ve had an incredibly unique life,” she adds. “I’ve been on magazines and posters since I was a kid and people have seen the tough, beautiful, hard and glamorous points of it all. This is me, and this performance is about my evolution — embracing all versions of it.”

Holiday Plays will stream from the Amazon Music app, Amazon Music Twitch Channel and on Prime Video and the Amazon homepage in the U.S. at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night.

Additional installments will feature Kiana Ledé on December 8 and Foo Fighters on December 15. Lil Nas will host each of those eps as well.

