Miley Cyrus and Rihanna make ‘Forbes” 30 Under 30 Hall of Fame

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus and Rihanna have made Forbes‘ Under 30 Hall of Fame in honor of the 30 Under 30 list’s 10th anniversary.

Miley initially made the 30 Under 30 list in 2014 at age 21, just after her album Bangerz came out. She’s since released three more albums and founded the Happy Hippie Foundation to support LGBTQ+ and at-risk youth.

“FORBES 30 UNDER 30. I turned 29 last week. It was now or never,” Miley tweeted. “Thank you for the honor.”

In a behind-the-scenes video of her Forbes cover shoot, she reflects on her music career, calling songwriting her “greatest joy” and discussing the special bond that she has with her fans. She also discusses exploring different forms of creativity, including her collaboration with Gucci, as well as combining her artistry and activism with Happy Hippie.

Rihanna, meanwhile, originally made the 30 Under 30 ranking in 2013 at age 24. The now-33-year-old singer and businesswoman has since become a billionaire thanks to Fenty Beauty and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and was just named National Hero of her native Barbados.

Also making Forbes‘ Hall of Fame list are Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, Malala Yousafzai, LeBron James and Naomi Osaka.

FORBES 30 UNDER 30. I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honor. @Forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci pic.twitter.com/tPbtDXbSpF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 30, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.