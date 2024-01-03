Miley Cyrus and the girlies also ruled the UK charts in 2023

Columbia Records/Brianna Capozzi

Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift both had big years on the Billboard chart, but across the pond, they — and a host of other female acts — were even more dominant.

While Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” was the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit of 2023, on the U.K.’s Official Chart, Miley’s “Flowers” was on top, spending 10 weeks at #1. What’s more, female artists spent a record-breaking 31 weeks at #1 in the U.K. — the most since the chart debuted in 1952.

Overall, seven of the 10 biggest songs of 2023 in the U.K. were by women, including Taylor’s “Anti-Hero,” SZA‘s “Kill Bill,” Elllie Goulding & Calvin Harris‘ “Miracle,” RAYE‘s “Escapism” and PinkPantheress‘ “boy’s a liar.”

In addition, 13 of the 20 biggest songs of the year in the U.K. were by women, including Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night,” Olivia Rodrigo‘s “vampire,” Taylor’s “Cruel Summer” and Bebe Rexha and David Guetta‘s “I’m Good (Blue).”

