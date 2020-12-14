Miley Cyrus celebrates the 10th birthday of that infamous "bong" video

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

It’s officially been a decade since the infamous video of Miley Cyrus smoking a bong leaked on the internet, which caused her career to temporarily go up in smoke.

Cyrus, who was 18 at the time, remarked on the video’s 10th anniversary on Sunday and shared snippets of it to her Instagram.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb s**t to their friends,” the “Midnight Sky” singer said, adding, “Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a ‘friend’ but…”

“Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday,” quipped Cyrus. “J/K I don’t remember [anything] cause I was f***** the hell up.”

Miley also confirmed that she was smoking salvia at the time, not marijuana, adding in the hashtags “#IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE.”

Salvia is a hallucinogenic herb that, when inhaled, can trigger psychedelic episodes. It is legal in California, where she lives.

The video shows the young Hannah Montana star giggling away and remarking that she’s having “a bad trip” while reclining on the couch.

When the video was first leaked, it marked one of Mileys’ biggest controversies. She later issued a mea culpa to Marie Claire magazine, saying she “made a mistake” and that she was “disappointed in myself for disappointing my fans.”

The singer has since embraced sobriety and sworn off drugs and alcohol. But late last month, she admitted in a lengthy interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she fell off the wagon during quarantine.

“I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic, fell off… I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time,” she said during the November interview.

By Megan Duley

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.