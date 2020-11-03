Miley Cyrus claps back at fan who claimed she unfollowed celebs who attended controversial party

On Halloween night, Kendall Jenner hosted a birthday party that attracted numerous celebrities — and a bunch of snide comments from people who criticized the reality star for ignoring COVID-19 restrictions against large gatherings. But Miley Cyrus wants you to know that despite rumors, she’s not judging Kendall or any of her guests.

A Miley fan account claimed that Miley had “unfollowed” all the celebrities who attended the party, and posted as alleged proof screenshots of Miley’s Instagram account, showing that she doesn’t follow Kendall, Kylie Jenner, The Weeknd or rapper Saweetie, all of whom reportedly attended the bash.

However, an irate Miley herself jumped into the comments and wrote, “Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With. Let’s stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go!”

According to E!, Kris Jenner, Kendall’s mom, explained that everyone who attended the party was tested for COVID-19 a few days prior to the party and then tested again at the door, where they had to wait half-an-hour to get their test results before they could enter.

