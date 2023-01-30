Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” continues #1 streak on ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 100

Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus did it again: she’s #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week in a row.

Her song “Flowers” maintained its grip on the top spot thanks to fans streaming the song 59.7 million times and buying up 65,000 additional copies over the past week. Because of those numbers, “Flowers” is also #1 on Billboard‘s Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts.

On the streaming side of things, Miley is now the first artist to have a song consecutively amass over 50 million weekly streams since Olivia Rodrigo‘s “drivers license” two years ago.

That’s not all: the number of Miley’s weekly streams went up, from 52.6 million to 59.7 million, which marks the first time in three years a song with over 50 million streams earned more the following week. The last artist to accomplish this was Roddy Ricch with “The Box.”

“Flowers” is the first single to be released off of Miley’s forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. The effort drops March 10.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, JVKE finally cracked the top 10 for the first time with “Golden Hour.” Fans streamed the song 14 million times and bought an additional 2,000 copies.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.