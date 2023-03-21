Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” rules ﻿’Billboard﻿’ Hot 100 while Selena Gomez cracks Top 10

Columbia Records

The Billboard Hot 100 is experiencing some Disney power with both Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez chilling in the top 10.

Miley Cyrus‘ song “Flowers” returned to #1 while Selena’s “Calm Down” remix with Afrobeats artist Rema launched into eighth place.

Looking at “Flowers” first — the song knocked The Weeknd and Ariana Grande‘s “Die For You” remix out of the top spot, which it previously held over the past two weeks. “Flowers” has now been #1 for seven nonconsecutive weeks.

Fans streamed Miley’s song 28.2 million times over the past week and it sold an additional 15,000 copies. “Flowers” also continues to shake up the radio, notching a fifth week at #1 on Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart.

In addition, Miley’s new album Endless Summer Vacation bowed at #3 on the Billboard 200, bested by second place SOS from SZA and Morgan Wallen‘s #1 album One Thing at a Time.

Now onto Selena — “Calm Down” has galloped from 19th to eighth place on the Hot 100 after fans streamed it 14.9 million times over the past week. The song, which was released August 26, also sold 5,000 more copies.

This is Selena’s latest song to hit the Top 10 following 2019’s “Lose You to Love Me.” As for Rema, this is his first entry on the Hot 100.

Both Selena and Miley got their start on the Disney Channel, respectively starring in their shows Wizards of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

