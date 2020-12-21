Miley Cyrus & Megan Thee Stallion will help bring in 2021 on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Dick Clark Productions

Miley Cyrus will be bringing the “rock” to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest this month on ABC.

The show’s official Twitter feed posted a video of Miley along with the caption, “Can’t get @MileyCyrus off my mind, off my mind because she’s performing on #RockinEve! Don’t miss it, December 31st at 8/7c on ABC.”

Megan Thee Stallion has also been added to the show’s lineup, with a tweet reading, “Can’t wait to move my body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody on #RockinEve because @theestallion is performing! New Year’s Eve at 8/7c on ABC.”

Now, it’s probably too much to ask for Miley and Meghan to get together for a “WAP” remix, but at least they’ll both join previously announced performers Jennifer Lopez, country star Jimmie Allen, Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter. They’ll all be with Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in New York City’s Times Square. Ciara, meanwhile, will host other performers at the West Coast Party portion of the telecast.

