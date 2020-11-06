Miley Cyrus opens up about why she didn't want to "spend too much time" crying over her divorce

Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is opening up about how she mended her broken heart after divorcing from husband Liam Hemsworth last year. While the “Midnight Sky” singer says crying can be very therapeutic, she prefers to do something else.

During a recent appearance on Skavlan, a Norwegian talk show, Cyrus openly discussed a myriad of topics — from her upcoming album to her opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, by the time the show host broached the subject of her famous divorce, Cyrus didn’t hold anything back.

“I’ve gone through a lot of, kind of, trauma of loss in the last couple years,” The Last Song star detailed. “I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house, I went through a divorce, recently my grandma [who I was] super close with…I lost.”

Instead of crying over those heartbreaks, however, Cyrus said she picked herself up and took care of herself because crying “wasn’t going to change it.”

“I try to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise, you kind of just start feeling like you’re trapped,” the 27-year-old furthered. “It’s not easy.”

Cyrus says people need to learn what tools they have to keep themselves grounded.

“I heal through movement. I heal through traveling and meeting new people,” the Disney Channel alum explained. “You lose one person and another person comes into your life.”

Cyrus shared another intimate yet hilarious detail about herself. She not only hates to cry… she hates to sleep!

“I don’t like to sleep very much,” she deadpanned. “My mom said that when I was a kid I would sleep with my eyes open because I really wanted to not sleep that much.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth divorced after eight months of marriage, but were together for 10 years.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.