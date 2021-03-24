Miley Cyrus pens handwritten letter to Hannah Montana on show's 15th anniversary

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Miley Cyrus penned a handwritten letter to her former alter ego to mark Wednesday’s 15th anniversary of Disney’s Hannah Montana, sharing her memories and expressing her gratitude for the character who shot her to stardom.

In the note written in purple ink on Hannah Montana stationary and posted to Instagram, Miley begins, “Hi Hannah, It’s been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn’t know then…that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but in millions of people around the world.”

Miley goes on to talk about all the milestones she experienced while making the show, including embarrassingly getting her first period while wearing white capri pants and getting her learner’s permit at 15 so she could drive herself to set.

“You and I have been through it all together my friend,” she writes. “We’ve shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears and laughs.”

Miley concludes her note by thanking the cast, crew, her family and everyone who made her big break possible. But most of all, she expresses her gratitude to the character, which she calls “the greatest gift a girl could ask for.”

“You have all my love and utmost gratitude,” Miley says, addressing Hannah. “Breathing life into you for those 6 years was an honor.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.