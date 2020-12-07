Miley Cyrus' 'Plastic Hearts' debuts at number one on the rock chart: "My mind is blown"

RCA Records

Miley Cyrus proved she could rock out with the best of them on her new album Plastic Hearts, and now the album has debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart.

She becomes the fourth solo woman to lead that chart this year, following Fiona Apple with Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Hayley Williams with Petals for Armor, and Alanis Morissette for Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

Miley posted a video on Instagram Monday of herself reacting in disbelief to the news.

“#PlasticHearts is the #1 rock record in the country,” Miley captioned it. “My mind is blown and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank YOU to every creative collaborator involved on this project! If one person was missing I would not be writing this message.”

She followed up the caption with personalized thank-you notes to each of her collaborators, including Dua Lipa, Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, Billy Idol and Mark Ronson.

Plastic Hearts, featuring “Midnight Sky” and the Dua duet “Prisoner,” also debuted at number two on the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums chart. It’s Miley’s best ranking on that chart since Bangerz debuted at number one in 2013.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.