Miley Cyrus previewing 'Plastic Hearts' live on TikTok Thursday

Miley Cyrus has a Thanksgiving treat for fans.

The singer will be going live on TikTok Thursday for the app’s recurring Watermarked series, where she’ll preview her forthcoming album, Plastic Hearts.

In true Miley form, she’ll take her livestream listening sesh to the next level by making it “an interactive journey inspired by the music and punk-rock-inspired aesthetic” of the new album. Her episode will not only feature excerpts from some new songs, it will also include surprise cameos and Easter eggs for longtime fans.

Watermarked airs on Miley’s TikTok account Thanksgiving Day at 8:30PM PT/11:30PM ET, 30 minutes before Plastic Hearts drops on streaming platforms.

By Andrea Tuccillo

